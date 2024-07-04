Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

SYK stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.02. The stock had a trading volume of 522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,283. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

