Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 1,614 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.93. The company had a trading volume of 741,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.73 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.