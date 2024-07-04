NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 203732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$24.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 254.05%. The company had revenue of C$0.60 million during the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.