Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $41.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

