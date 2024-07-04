Norden Group LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,303,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

