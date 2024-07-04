Norden Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4,086.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,902 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $552,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 559.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.