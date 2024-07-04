Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

