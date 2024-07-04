Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.40.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.