New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $503,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.92. 83,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,831. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
