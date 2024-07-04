New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,455 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 1,138,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

