New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 75.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

DECK stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $935.69. 165,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $955.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $866.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

