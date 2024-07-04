New Century Financial Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $554.33. 4,554,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $554.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $532.62 and a 200 day moving average of $511.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

