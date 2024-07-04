New Century Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,394,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $15,551,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

Lennar Dividend Announcement

LEN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,106. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

