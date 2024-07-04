NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.39

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.39 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.91). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 9,911 shares trading hands.

NetScientific Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.21. The firm has a market cap of £16.84 million, a PE ratio of -546.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScientific

In related news, insider Edward Hooper purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,202.12). 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

