Nervos Network (CKB) 1-Day Volume Tops $29.34 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $457.86 million and $29.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,453.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00589363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00116418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00269311 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00040189 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065043 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,177,710,277 coins and its circulating supply is 44,491,943,081 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.