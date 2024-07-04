Ndwm LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ndwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $151.46. The stock had a trading volume of 722,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

