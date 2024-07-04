MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Trading Down 0.8%

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77). 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 24,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.46. The stock has a market cap of £13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -465.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Connie Mixon acquired 49,300 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,802.43). In other news, insider André Schnabl acquired 71,598 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £38,662.92 ($48,903.26). Also, insider Connie Mixon acquired 49,300 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,143 ($31,802.43). 21.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

