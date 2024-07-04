Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $2,023,250.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

