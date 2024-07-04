Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Middlefield Banc worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBCN. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,025. The company has a market capitalization of $188.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.67. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

