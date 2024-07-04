McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

MCD traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $250.00. 2,026,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,543. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

