Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 2,125 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF comprises 2.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

