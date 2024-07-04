Maiar DEX Trading Up 7.7% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $17.15 million and $237,728.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,248.82 or 1.00220421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068534 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000382 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $194,646.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

