Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.2 %

Magna International stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.