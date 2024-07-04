Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $270.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

