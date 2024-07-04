LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Trading Down 4%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.37. 10,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 140,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, analysts predict that LM Funding America, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

