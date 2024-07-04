LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Future FinTech Group and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Future FinTech Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|LiveWorld
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Future FinTech Group and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Future FinTech Group
|-95.03%
|-71.02%
|-51.19%
|LiveWorld
|-3.70%
|-9.04%
|-5.93%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Future FinTech Group and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Future FinTech Group
|$36.62 million
|0.25
|-$33.65 million
|N/A
|N/A
|LiveWorld
|$11.46 million
|0.58
|$210,000.00
|($0.01)
|-14.50
LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Future FinTech Group.
Risk and Volatility
Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
LiveWorld beats Future FinTech Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
About LiveWorld
LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.