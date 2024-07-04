Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $8.71. Lipocine shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 22,285 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

