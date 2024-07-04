Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes $815,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399,905 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 256,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 216,146 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 189,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

