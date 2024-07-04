Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $23.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,071.41. 779,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,292. The company has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $970.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $913.09. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

