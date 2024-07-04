Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,223 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.53. 466,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,427. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

