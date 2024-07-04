Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. SAP accounts for 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SAP traded up $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $204.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.