Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after buying an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $22,081,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,186,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 892,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.