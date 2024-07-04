Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

