Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 297,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

