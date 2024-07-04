Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,142 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $95,611,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 195,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 192,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $24,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $201.99. 580,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

