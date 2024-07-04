Lazydays (GORV) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lazydays to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.29 Lazydays Competitors $9.46 billion $263.48 million -9.49

Risk & Volatility

Lazydays’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 238 1224 1727 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Lazydays’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Summary

Lazydays beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

