Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Update

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 17,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,237,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,953. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

