Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 539 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

