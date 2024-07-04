Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $22,687,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 16,834,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,263,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.