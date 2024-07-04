KOK Price Tops $0.0014 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $700,512.31 and $132,379.74 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00114546 USD and is up 54.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $98,768.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

