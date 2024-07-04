Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Senior Officer Amal Khouri Sells 10,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$57,200.00.

Amal Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$116,022.00.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of C$582.94 million, a PE ratio of -35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.59.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

