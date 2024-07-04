Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 455 ($5.76) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

Kitwave Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of KITW stock opened at GBX 308.50 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £216.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. Kitwave Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.01.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.