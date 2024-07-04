Kaye Capital Management Sells 12,533 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Kaye Capital Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,660,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 469,753 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,756,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,710 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BSCV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 96,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,534. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.