Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Sells $1,440,000.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Bradley Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57.

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

