JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $144,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

COWZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,376 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

