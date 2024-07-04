JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $134,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $134,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,591 shares of company stock valued at $78,965,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

