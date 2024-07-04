JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,799,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,263,930. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

