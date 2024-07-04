JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 2,345,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

