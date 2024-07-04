JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lifted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 2,345,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

