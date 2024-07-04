JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target to GBX 90

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

LON DWL opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.88) on Monday. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 67.93 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £960.48 million and a PE ratio of -193.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.29.

In related news, insider Shali Vasudeva bought 24,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($25,115.48). Also, insider Celia Baxter bought 26,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,201.75). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

