JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

JKS opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 105.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

